Zuma's high court case 'collapsed like a deck of cards': judge Jerome Mnguni

Former president Jacob Zuma's Pietermaritzburg high court bid for a stay of the warrant of execution for his arrest “collapsed like a deck of cards”, said presiding judge Jerome Mnguni.

Mnguni, in dismissing the application with costs on Friday, pointed out that Zuma had not met the requirements for an interim interdict to stop the police from arresting him.

He said the balance of convenience did not favour granting an order which would harm the rule of law, as it would permit Zuma to disregard courts and their authority.

And Zuma’s concerns about his health, if he were imprisoned, were not supported by evidence.

Zuma’s application was argued on Tuesday, a day before the deadline set by the Constitutional Court for the police to arrest him to begin serving 15 months in jail for contempt of court.