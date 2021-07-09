You can now get the Covid-19 jabs at Sassa pay points and old age homes

Pharmaceutical group Clicks has extended its vaccination services to certain SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) pay points and old age homes.

The services began this week in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape and Newgate in Johannesburg, with plans to open many more around the country.

The vaccinations dispensed at pop-up venues are part of a pilot between the department of health, Business for SA, the Solidarity Fund and private vaccinators. It aims to reach the unvaccinated uninsured population across the country.

“The pilot programme was a huge success, and we expect it to be extended across SA in the coming months. Ease of access for those being vaccinated is a huge relief and they were very grateful to see us, with a good pickup of those wanting vaccination,” said Bronwyn Macauley, national key accounts manager: public-private partnerships for Clicks.

“Many of our elderly population don’t have access to Wi-Fi or know how to use the EVDS [electronic vaccination data system], so we also helped them to register while they were queuing for their grants.”