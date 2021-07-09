Start saving water now — Nelson Mandela Bay home flow guru
Rainwater harvesting, greywater recycling can greatly reduce pressure on municipal grid
Stop thinking and start implementing.
That is the message from one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s first declared water heroes, Despatch resident Daniel “Kierie” Slabbert, who has taken his household almost completely off the water grid...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.