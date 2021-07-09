'RIP our mayor' - Social media tributes pour in for Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo
Tributes poured in on social media for Geoff Makhubo on Friday after news of the Johannesburg mayor’s death.
The sad news was confirmed in a statement by the city.
“Councillor Makhubo passed this morning, July 9 2021, after being in hospital for a while. We had hoped the executive mayor would beat the coronavirus and return to work and lead the city as we face this pandemic that has devastated lives and livelihoods. Sadly, it was not to be.
“Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, daughters, mother and the rest of his family, friends and comrades.”
Makhubo, 53, was recently hospitalised with Covid-19 complications after contracting the coronavirus late last month.
He was hailed by colleagues, friends and citizens as an “exceptional leader”.
“I am shocked to hear of the passing of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo. In these difficult times, we are reminded how fragile life can be.
“Our shared humanity will always come before our politics. My thoughts and prayers go to his family, friends and colleagues in the ANC,” said former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
Here are some of the tributes on social media:
We texted 21-26 June talking about how we had tested positive for COVID-19.— Chriselda 'Babes We Ndaba' Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) July 9, 2021
I said I'd pray for him as I was also in isolation.
04 July, I texted again & he didn't answer. Now he is silent.
RIP JHB Mayor Geoff Makhubo. I'm sorry we didn't have that Glenmorangie 💔
It's alot!
Rest in Peace Geoff Makhubo. Rest in Peace fellow Bhakaniya. Condolences to the family and colleagues pic.twitter.com/6SfK1zQWNh— Makashule Gana (@Makashule) July 9, 2021
Rip to our Joburg mayor Mr Geoff Makhubo🙏🏽💐 pic.twitter.com/BPEPkm4RKY— Karabo_012💙 (@laasya012) July 9, 2021
😳😢😷 Very sad news about the Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo. My condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. #RIPGeoffMakhubo https://t.co/fX1JkhEcyy— Tim Modise (@TimModise) July 9, 2021
RIP to the people's Mayor. This has really shocked us all. You still had a lot to achieve in the City of Joburg. Geoff Makhubo 🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/kl7tPzrRNp— #DeclareFemicideANationalCrisis ✊🏼 (@Queen_Leeray) July 9, 2021
Condolences to Geoff Makhubo family and friends 🕊️🕯️— Winners MuN'wanati_ Eka Ribungwani 🇿🇦 (@Winners_Shady) July 9, 2021
May God be with you in to this difficult time
May His Soul Rest in Peace
Geoff Makhubo rest in peace my comrade. Sincere Condolences to the family. 🙏🏽🕯️— @Miss Cooperation🇱🇸🇿🇦 (@CooperationMiss) July 9, 2021
RIP to Geoff Makhubo💔#FreeJacobZuma #AceMagashule #KZNShutDown "Ramaphosa" pic.twitter.com/R8JdcW72FM— Zumba EliyiSqubu (@AndileK51218106) July 9, 2021
Rip Geoff Makhubo while most of the people in Mzansi still think Covid-19 is just a conspiracy...#StaySafe— Winter 🕗 (@WinterSoweto) July 9, 2021
May your soul rest in peace Mayor Geoff Makhubo. I'm heart broken 💔🕊 😭😭😭😭Oh Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/HUfXa4KjkW— Keabetswe Manyobe 🇿🇦🏳️🌈 (@KBmanyobe) July 9, 2021
Hayi bo Covid is here to finish us all, just saw the news about Geoff Makhubo😭😭😱— sboshN (@sibongilenkosi6) July 9, 2021