'RIP our mayor' - Social media tributes pour in for Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo

Tributes poured in on social media for Geoff Makhubo on Friday after news of the Johannesburg mayor’s death.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement by the city.

“Councillor Makhubo passed this morning, July 9 2021, after being in hospital for a while. We had hoped the executive mayor would beat the coronavirus and return to work and lead the city as we face this pandemic that has devastated lives and livelihoods. Sadly, it was not to be.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, daughters, mother and the rest of his family, friends and comrades.”