NCCC to meet on Sunday to review level 4 lockdown measures

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) will meet on Sunday to review the adjusted level 4 restrictions and regulations.

“Remember, the regulations are coming to an end on Sunday,” she said on Friday.

TimesLIVE understands that the NCCC will meet at 10am on Sunday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had placed the country on adjusted level 4 lockdown to curb the spread of infections, as the new Delta variant became the dominant strain in SA.

Ramaphosa’s cabinet implemented a hard lockdown which banned the sale of alcohol, banned gatherings, and permitted restaurants and eateries to sell takeaways only, and a curfew of 9pm to 4am. He also moved school holidays forward. The latest measures began on June 28.