News

More than 800 police members get their jabs in Gqeberha

By Simtembile Mgidi - 09 July 2021
Eastern Cape police officials wait to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at Kemsley Park, in Mount Road, Gqeberha
IN THE QUEUE: Eastern Cape police officials wait to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at Kemsley Park, in Mount Road, Gqeberha
Image: WERNER HILLS

More than 800 Eastern Cape police officials have been vaccinated against Covid-19 since Thursday. 

Eastern Cape community and safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga were among the first to be vaccinated.

The vaccination drive for police members was launched in Gqeberha on Thursday. 

“So far more than 800 SA Police Service members have been vaccinated at Kemsley Park in Mount Road, Gqeberha, since the vaccination drive launch that took place yesterday,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

The police vaccination drive will roll out to other districts and dates will be communicated.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola
Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and in police custody

Most Read