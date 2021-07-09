More than 800 police members get their jabs in Gqeberha

More than 800 Eastern Cape police officials have been vaccinated against Covid-19 since Thursday.

Eastern Cape community and safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga were among the first to be vaccinated.

The vaccination drive for police members was launched in Gqeberha on Thursday.

“So far more than 800 SA Police Service members have been vaccinated at Kemsley Park in Mount Road, Gqeberha, since the vaccination drive launch that took place yesterday,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

The police vaccination drive will roll out to other districts and dates will be communicated.

HeraldLIVE