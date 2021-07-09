Makhanda police seek help finding missing elderly man

Police are seeking the community's help in finding Loki Elias Mxaliso, 82, who was reported missing on July 8.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said Mxaliso was last seen leaving his home in Extension 10, Joza in Makhanda on July 7.

“On the day of his disappearance, he was wearing a black jacket. A preliminary investigation was conducted with no success.

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing elderly man, or shed some light on his disappearance is kindly requested to contact Capt Anton Annandale."

Annadale's can be contacted on 082-301-9703 or contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE