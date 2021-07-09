Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma fails to institute media blackout on his fresh bail bid

Gupta family associate and businessman Iqbal Sharma on Friday tried to stop the media from reporting on his fresh bail application being heard by the Bloemfontein high court.

The proceedings were being held virtually.

Through his lawyer, Sharma submitted that he wanted the media barred from the proceedings because of his constitutional right to privacy.

State prosecutor Peter Serunye submitted, however, that he saw no reason why the public should be kept from knowing what is happening in the courts. Serunye said under normal circumstances the public would have had access to court to listen to these proceedings.

He also highlighted that Sharma had not opposed the presence of the media in his initial bail application in June.

Mannie Witz, for Sharma, said he could not elaborate further on this, saying he was not involved in the first bail application. Witz, however, said the freedom of Sharma was more important than the media being granted access to the proceedings.