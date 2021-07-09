Gqeberha police line up for their jabs

The second day of the SA Police Service vaccination drive has again attracted queues of men and women in blue ready to receive the jab.

The vaccination drive comes after several police stations around the metro suffered sporadic closures due to SAPS members testing positive for Covid-19.

The Kabega Park police station is the latest to be temporarily closed and is yet to reopen, despite initially being due to do so on Thursday.

In the meantime, the community service centre is operating from the satellite station in Seaview, and residents can call 082-442-1282.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu confirmed some services would continue to operate from the SAPS Information Desk at the Baywest shopping centre, between 6am-6pm, until the Kabega Park police station could be reopened.

People could also contact the station commander, Colonel Tony Nomdoe, on 082-303-0504.

Naidu said decontamination would still be done at the Kabega Park police station, which would be reopened on Saturday.

“SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this,” Naidu said.

Gqeberha was the first of the 15 districts in the province to receive vaccines and the personnel were eager to get vaccinated, Naidu said.

“The vaccination drive [for SAPS] will roll out to other districts and dates will be communicated,” Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE