News

George police appeal for help in tracing rape suspects

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 09 July 2021

Police in George have requested the community’s help in tracing two rape suspects.

The alleged offences took place in 2015 in George and 2018 in Plettenberg Bay. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola
Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and in police custody

Most Read