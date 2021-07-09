Garden Route fire chief gets emotional send-off
Heartbroken fiancée and Garden Route District Municipality colleagues pay last respects
“I thought I would be writing [our] wedding vows but it’s a eulogy I must give. Exactly a year ago, my mother passed on and now I have to give a eulogy [for] Freddy.”
Those were the words of the emotional fiancée of the late Garden Route District Municipality fire chief, Freddy Thaver, at his memorial service in George on Thursday. ..
