Garden Route fire chief gets emotional send-off

Heartbroken fiancée and Garden Route District Municipality colleagues pay last respects

“I thought I would be writing [our] wedding vows but it’s a eulogy I must give. Exactly a year ago, my mother passed on and now I have to give a eulogy [for] Freddy.”



Those were the words of the emotional fiancée of the late Garden Route District Municipality fire chief, Freddy Thaver, at his memorial service in George on Thursday. ..