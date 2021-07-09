Dali Mpofu: 'Very few understand the difference between fighting a battle & fighting the system'
Advocate Dali Mpofu has shared his thoughts on “fighting the system”, claiming many do not “understand the difference between fighting a battle and fighting the system”.
Mpofu represented Jacob Zuma on Tuesday at the Pietermaritzburg high court, where the former president sought to stay the order for his arrest until Monday July 12.
Judge Jerome Mnguni dismissed Zuma's application with costs on Friday.
The Constitutional Court earlier found Zuma guilty of contempt of court, after he defied its ruling to appear at the state capture inquiry.
Zuma also approached the apex court with an application to have the judgment rescinded. This will be heard on Monday.
Taking to social media on Thursday, Mpofu said fighting the system brought a much sweeter victory.
Very few understand the difference between fighting a battle & fighting the system.— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) July 8, 2021
The victory comes right at the end but it is SO much sweeter…As the old song goes:
Yiiiiiinde lendlela esiyihambayo
Washo uMandela kubalandeli bakhe
Wathi: Sohlangana ngeFreedom Day!🎼✊🏾✊🏾
Zuma was taken to Estcourt Correctional Centre this week, where he will stay until the ConCourt hearing on Monday.
