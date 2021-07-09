Coronavirus vaccine rollout to open for 35-49 age group
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Friday announced that people aged 35 to 49 could register for Covid-19 vaccination from August 1.
She also said government was working towards getting people vaccinated over weekends.
People over 50 began receiving the jab from the beginning of this month, after the rollout to health workers, over-60s, teachers and police.
In June, Kubayi said the government was considering opening the Covid-19 vaccine registration portal for people aged 40 years and older.
This was because “they are active, they move and all those things — we are looking at that”, she said.
“We would like to see the 40-plus registration open in the coming weeks so we can start making sure we vaccinate the people that are active and moving so we can save our economy as well.”
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE