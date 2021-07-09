Cops hunt shooters after deadly Bethelsdorp attack

Police in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, are searching for a group of suspects in connection with the murder of two men and the attempted murder of three others on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said about seven suspects went looking for one of the victims in Qunu, Bethelsdorp, at about 4.30am.

“Shortly after that, gunshots were heard at a house.

“Two males, aged 21 and 32, were found fatally wounded inside [the] house while three other males, aged between 22 and 26, were wounded.

“The wounded victims were taken to hospital for treatment.”

The names of the deceased are being withheld until their next of kin have been notified.

The motive for the shootings have not been established.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Ralton Tarentaal at the Bethesldorp police station on 041-404-3059, or 082-442-1633, or Crime Stop 08600 10111. —

HeraldLIVE