Wife of Graaff-Reinet doctor fatally stabbed by intruder

A 57-year-old woman died after being stabbed outside her house in Somerset Street, Graaff-Reinet, on Thursday morning.



Police spokesperson Captain Bradley Rawlinson said Karin Marais, the wife of Dr Albertus Petrus “Dakman” Marais, had been confronted by an intruder in their home at about 6am...