Strong winds fan bushfires in Nelson Mandela Bay

By Nomazima Nkosi - 08 July 2021
The Nelson Mandela Bay fire department is dealing with nine bushfires in windy conditions
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s fire department is fighting nine fires across the city.

Bush fires flared up across the metro on Thursday and are gaining momentum with strong winds.

Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron confirmed there were 18 bush fires by Thursday afternoon, with the fire department having extinguished half of them.

“The fire department is currently dealing with nine bushfires spread across the metro.

“The fires are in Cotswold, Azalea Park, Gail Road between Gelvandale and Helenvale, NU1 Motherwell, Habelgans Street in Despatch, Grogro informal settlement, Rocklands Road, an area behind Homeleigh farm and a bushy area in Bluewater Bay,” Baron said.

