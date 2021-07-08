Security guard in court for Cleary Park cash-in-transit heist

A SBV security guard has been arrested in connection with the cash-in-transit heist at Cleary Park earlier this month.

Simphiwe Twanya, 43, appeared in the magistrate's court in Gqeberha on Wednesday Hawks captain Yolsa Mqolodela said.

“It is alleged that on July 2 at about 5:25am, three security guards were at a service station in Cleary Park Estate to load cash into automatic teller machines (ATM) when they were accosted by a group of unknown armed suspects,” Mgolodela said.

“The security guards were disarmed and the suspects fled in their four getaway vehicles with four service firearms including a rifle as well as millions of rand. Only one guard sustained an injury on his head."

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team with SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit and Local Criminal Record Centre members attended the scene.

“During an intensive investigation, Twanya who was the driver of the security vehicle on the day of the attack was arrested on 4 July and the investigation to apprehend other suspects is continuing,” Mgolodela said.

Twanya was remanded in custody until July 14 for a formal bail hearing.

HeraldLIVE