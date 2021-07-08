Police vaccination programme gets under way in Eastern Cape
Eastern Cape safety and security MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga were among the first to receive their Covid-19 jabs as part of the police vaccination programme in the province on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu confirmed it was all systems go at Kemsley Park in Gqeberha, where police officials were being vaccinated.
Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga kicked off the SAPS vaccination drive in Gqeberha on Thursday. Over 19 000 of the SAPS workforce will be vaccinated. @HeraldNMB pic.twitter.com/WKdl4YHcsE— Lynn Spence (Williams) (@lynnthejourno) July 8, 2021
“The provincial commissioner and the MEC have received their vaccinations.
“The duo form part of the first group of police officers and other SAPS personnel who will get vaccinated today [Thursday],” Naidu said.
The SAPS have registered 15 registered vaccination sites throughout the Eastern Cape where all police will be immunised against Covid-19.
Police administration staff, reservists and interns will also be vaccinated.
