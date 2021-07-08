Pictures showing Jacob Zuma in prison after early morning admission were 'stolen': correctional services

Pictures of former president Jacob Zuma undergoing checks inside the Estcourt prison in the early hours of Thursday morning were “stolen”, prison officials said.

The pictures were also seemingly shared with a “known broadcaster”, according to the correctional services department.

The department confirmed that a criminal case had been opened “after a camera SD card, containing images of the former president, Jacob Zuma, being admitted at a correctional centre was stolen”.

Zuma handed himself over to authorities late on Wednesday night after his contempt of court conviction a week earlier. He was booked into the Estcourt prison in the early hours of Thursday.

A few hours later, pictures of Zuma started circulating on social media and messaging platforms. They showed him in what appeared to be a medical room with a uniformed correctional services official.