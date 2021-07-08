No jabs for KZN cops as vaccines don't arrive

Dozens of KwaZulu-Natal police were turned away at a vaccination site in Durban on Thursday and didn’t receive their jabs as per the planned rollout to SAPS members nationwide.

It emerged that vaccines didn't arrive at the vaccination site.

KZN police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed this to TimesLIVE, adding that a new date for the rollout in KZN would be confirmed soon.

“The vaccines have not arrived in Durban and we have been told that the rollout will be postponed until further notice. That is all we know at the moment,” said Naicker.

On Monday, national police minister Bheki Cele led the SAPS as they launched their Covid-19 vaccination drive at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Cele was joined by the national commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole and scores of men and women in blue to get their jabs.