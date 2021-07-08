Jacob Zuma will be treated with dignity in jail, may serve just under 4 months - minister Ronald Lamola

When asked if Zuma could apply for medical parole, the head of the centre, Nompumelelo Hadebe, said any offender could apply for it.

“We have our medical board that does the assessment. This independent body assesses the situation of the applicant and if he qualifies according to that body, then he may qualify,” she said.

Lamola said he deals with medical parole for offenders on a day-to-day basis.

“They do come with recommendations from that board,” he said.

On meeting with Zuma

Lamola said he had spoken to Zuma, who is in the prison's hospital section in isolation as per Covid-19 protocol.

“I have seen him. He is in very good spirits. He has taken his breakfast and medication. We spoke. I also told him that I am going to tell the nation that he is here in this facility and he said 'yes, they must know'," he said.

He did not discuss politics with Zuma.

“I was just checking whether he is fine. He indicated that he is fine and that we can tell the country that he is in a dignified environment."