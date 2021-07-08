Jacob Zuma is in isolation in prison 'as per Covid-19 protocol'

Former president Jacob Zuma is in isolation at Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed on Thursday morning.

“As per all new admissions due to Covid-19, he is in isolation.”

Nxumalo said he had not checked on Zuma on Thursday morning, therefore he could not give details on how the former president was faring during his first few hours behind bars.

Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola is expected to outline correctional services processes at a media briefing at the prison on Thursday afternoon.