Corruption trials of Agrizzi and Smith separated, more charges for Smith

The corruption trials of former MP Vincent Smith and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi were separated when the case came before the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday morning.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID) made the application to separate the trials after the continued absence of Agrizzi because of ill health.

Agrizzi’ s lawyer had submitted a medical report that Agrizzi is unfit momentarily to stand trial.

The court granted the application by the ID and it was postponed until September 28.

The ID also notified the court that additional charges will be added against Smith in the same matter.