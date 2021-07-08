Carl Niehaus arrested, bundled into police van outside Estcourt prison

Defiant uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Niehaus - a staunch Zuma backer - arrived at the Estcourt Correctional Centre, where former president Jacob Zuma is currently incarcerated, shortly before 4pm. Outside the facility he began engaging with a handful of Zuma supporters.

After his short speech, Niehaus began conducting interviews with the media.

While speaking to the SABC in an interview that was being broadcast live, a number of police officers swooped in and whisked Niehaus off down the road.