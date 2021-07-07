Police minister Bheki Cele arrives in KZN as Zuma arrest deadline looms

Police minister Bheki Cele has arrived in KwaZulu-Natal as the deadline for the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma looms.

Cele was mandated by the Constitutional Court to ensure Zuma is taken into custody by the end of Wednesday to begin serving his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

The minister, through the state attorney, has asked acting chief justice Raymond Zondo for an abeyance on the arrest until all court processes have been concluded but has not yet received a response.

Cele has previously said that without a response from Zondo, he would have no choice but to take Zuma into custody.

His spokesperson Lirandzu Themba on Wednesday confirmed Cele was in KwaZulu-Natal but would not be drawn into supplying any further information.