Plan to use Nelson Mandela Bay stadium as mass vaccination site

Initiative still needs approval, while sporting events will not be disrupted

As the department of health announced that the contracts of health workers roped in to fight Covid-19 have been extended by five months, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said it was hoping to use the stadium as a mass vaccination site.



However, the use of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as a mass vaccination site still needs the green light from the national and provincial health departments...