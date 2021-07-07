News

Plan to use Nelson Mandela Bay stadium as mass vaccination site

Initiative still needs approval, while sporting events will not be disrupted

By Nomazima Nkosi - 07 July 2021

As the department of health announced that the contracts of health workers roped in to fight Covid-19 have been extended by five months, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said it was hoping to use the stadium as a mass vaccination site.

However, the use of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as a mass vaccination site still needs the green light from the national and provincial health departments...

