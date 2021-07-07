Municipal officials batten down the hatches as Covid-19 stalks George

While the municipality has about 1,500 employees, its finance directorate and parks and recreation departments had been particularly hard hit in the recent surge. This could result in slower refuse collection and limited availability of street cleaning crews, the municipality said.

The cashier halls would be open for limited hours.

“We are encouraging people not to come into our offices but to rather use online services,” Edwards-Klose said. “This is to keep both our employees and the public safe.”

The Garden Route district has reported 2,311 new cases of Covid-19 in the past week, a 95% increase over the previous week, according to the provincial health department. All subdistricts reported large percentage increases and district hospitals were seeing increased admissions, especially in Mossel Bay.

George Hospital has 44 Covid-19 patients in its wards of whom 15 are in high care.

The district has had 39,892 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, of whom 1,454 people had died. There are 3,590 active cases in the district, with the most in George (1,433) and Mossel Bay (1,188).

TimesLIVE