Motorcade leaves Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead moments after ambulance allowed in

An eight-vehicle motorcade pulled out of the Zuma family's Nkandla homestead about 11.15pm on Wednesday, but it was not immediately clear whether former president Jacob Zuma was in one of the vehicles.

The vehicles left in the direction of Kranskop.

A short while later, staunch Zuma backer Carl Niehaus also left the homestead. He ignored questions over whether Zuma was still at home or had left in the convoy.