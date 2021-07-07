Low wastage of Covid-19 vaccines in Gauteng at 0.12%

Only 499 (0.12%) out of 420,000 Covid-19 vaccines have been wasted or spoiled in Gauteng as at the end of June.

This was according to Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi in a written reply to questions from DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom in the Gauteng legislature.

“I asked questions on this issue because stories are rife about vaccines supposedly going to waste for different reasons. I congratulate our health workers for keeping vaccine wastage so low. This shows that when South Africans work together for a greater goal we can make things work,” said Bloom.

Mokgethi told the legislature vaccine wastage occurs mainly because of people who are “walk-ins” as they are unscheduled or not registered for vaccination and there are either fewer or more than the doses available in a vaccine vial.