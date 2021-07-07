News

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina tests positive for Covid-19

Nomahlubi Sonjica Reporter 07 July 2021
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has tested positive for Covid-19. File photo.
Image: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home, his office said on Wednesday.

“Masina undertook to take a Covid-19 test after experiencing mild symptoms yesterday [Tuesday],” said his spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe.

He said Masina received his results on Wednesday, and that all those who were in contact with him had been advised to self-isolate or test.

“The executive mayor calls on the public to continue adhering to the adjusted level 4 lockdown regulations, and continue practising non-pharmaceutical interventions.

“He has also encouraged the elderly and those over 50 to not waste time in registering to receive a Covid-19 vaccine to prevent severe illness, hospitalisation and minimise possible death,” Mbengashe said, adding that Masina was in “high spirits” and expected to make a speedy recovery.

