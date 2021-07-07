Eastern Cape SAPS vaccinations to begin in Nelson Mandela Bay

The vaccination of thousands of police officials in the Eastern Cape is expected to begin in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday.

SA Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said those to be vaccinated included police officers, administration staff, reservists and interns.

Community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and provincial police commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga would lead the vaccination programme, Kinana said.

“The two will form part of the first group of police officers and other SAPS personnel who will get vaccinated on the day.

“The SAPS has 15 registered vaccination sites throughout the province where all our men and women in blue will get immunised against Covid-19.”

The vaccination programme will be launched at Kemsley Park opposite the Mount Road police station on Thursday morning.

Specific dates for vaccination in other districts in the province will be announced in due course.

