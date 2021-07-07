Eastern Cape records 575 new Covid-19 cases

The Eastern Cape recorded 575 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This is according to the daily epidemiological report as of July 6. In that time, the province also recorded 18 new deaths.

According to the report, Nelson Mandela Bay accounted for 381 of the new cases with 78 people in Sarah Baartman infected , while Buffalo City metro accounted for 73 cases.

OR Tambo recorded 12 new cases, Chris Hani district 11 and Joe Gqabi recorded seven new cases.

The latest statistics come a day after health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth announced the metro was officially in the third wave of Covid-19.

During the press conference she also announced the Delta variant had been detected in the metro and the Sarah Baartman district .

Provincially, 510 people have been hospitalised with 299 admitted in private hospitals and 211 in public hospitals.

“More than 9,000 cases were reported in June and 2,800 cases in the past four days of July. The number of deaths has significantly increased in July compared to the same period in June.

“Case fatality rate was 6.5% in December, 10.6% in January, 18.3% in February, 15.3% in March, 9% in April, 5% in May, 2.7% in June, and 1,7% in July,” the report said.

