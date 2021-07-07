Dad's not going inside, he's 'on top of the world': Edward Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Edward Zuma has told authorities to give his father's cell to someone else as the “Zuma clan” would not allow his arrest.

The 44-year-old Edward — who has been outspoken against authorities tasked by the Constitutional Court to arrest his 79-year-old father — once again stressed that there would be bloodshed should any attempt be made to take the former president into custody.

He was addressing media outside Zuma's Nkandla home in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, the deadline by which the Constitutional Court had ordered that police arrest the former president if he'd not handed himself over.

“As the local people, as Edward Zuma, we will be stopping anybody who will want to incarcerate Jacob Zuma. That particular cell that is reserved for him for tonight, they might as well give it to another prisoner because, as the Zuma clan, we are not going to allow that. They will have to shed blood for that because we are going to be defending him with our lives,” he said.