2,405 police service members vaccinated ahead of national rollout

More than 2,000 police officers have been vaccinated through the vaccination programme, the ministry said on Wednesday.

According to national police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe, by Wednesday morning 2,405 officers had been vaccinated ahead of the national rollout on Thursday.

Mathe said 760 members were vaccinated at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, bringing the total number of members vaccinated at the site over the first two days to 1,285.

She said another 350 officers were vaccinated at the stadium by 10am on Wednesday.

At the service’s Tshwane academy vaccination site, 770 members were vaccinated over two days.