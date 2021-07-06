Worrying low Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels

The level of dams supplying water to Nelson Mandela Bay continues to hover around 10%.

This is according to the latest information provided by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Tuesday.

The total available water is 29,394ML which results at about 10%. The combined capacity for the dams is 281,571ML.

The dam with the most capacity in the system, Kouga which can hold 125,910ML, is at 4.2% (5,286ML)

The municipality is encouraging residents to work together to save water to help beat a dry July.

Residents can report water leaks on 080-0205-050.

For tips on how to save water, visit the municipal website.

HeraldLIVE