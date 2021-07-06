Worrying low Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels
The level of dams supplying water to Nelson Mandela Bay continues to hover around 10%.
This is according to the latest information provided by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Tuesday.
The total available water is 29,394ML which results at about 10%. The combined capacity for the dams is 281,571ML.
The dam with the most capacity in the system, Kouga which can hold 125,910ML, is at 4.2% (5,286ML)
The municipality is encouraging residents to work together to save water to help beat a dry July.
Residents can report water leaks on 080-0205-050.
For tips on how to save water, visit the municipal website.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.