Residents get ‘heavy-handed’ with suspected ATM scammers in Korsten

A dozen police vehicles and a large number of officers cordoned off a section of Durban Road in Korsten on Tuesday while paramedics attended to two suspected thieves, beaten up by angry residents.



A team of police officers kept a close eye on the men, both alleged ATM scammers, after they were allegedly caught trying to steal from people at the ATM...