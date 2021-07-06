News

Police offer to mediate to dispel Gqeberha death-plot rumours

Yolanda Palezweni Politics Reporter 06 July 2021

Police have offered to mediate between an outgoing Gqeberha ANC ward councillor and his boss at branch level amid rumours of a plot to kill one of the men.

The offer was made after Ward 60 councillor Mvuzo Mbelekane reported to the Swartkops police station that he had heard a rumour implicating him in an alleged plot targeting Thembinkosi Mafana...

