Police offer to mediate to dispel Gqeberha death-plot rumours

Police have offered to mediate between an outgoing Gqeberha ANC ward councillor and his boss at branch level amid rumours of a plot to kill one of the men.



The offer was made after Ward 60 councillor Mvuzo Mbelekane reported to the Swartkops police station that he had heard a rumour implicating him in an alleged plot targeting Thembinkosi Mafana...