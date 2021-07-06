‘Please help me find my daughter,’ Gqeberha mother pleas

A Gqeberha mother has been battling to sleep since her daughter disappeared last month.

Esihle Ngqokoqwane, 18, was reporting missing by her mother, Phakama Dubase, 44, on June 23.

Dubase said Ngqokoqwane was staying with her grandmother Beauty Ngqokoqwane 79, in Matomela Street, Kwazakhele when the grandmother told her at about 7pm on June 20 that Esihle had not returned home.

“I last saw her on Saturday [June 19] when she came to fetch weaves that were left by her cousin. I told her they had already been taken.

“She had plans to meet her boyfriend on Sunday [June 20]. When we checked her last social media text messages with him, they were going to meet at Zwide Motors, but he said she never arrived.

“I last saw her online on Facebook at about 2pm. I texted her asking if she had gone to Kenako Mall, but she was already offline. I told my mother she would probably return, because she called to ask if I had seen her,” Dubase said.

“She called me at about 7pm saying that she had not returned. I could not sleep. I said a number of things and prayed that she did not get kidnapped by these people in cars that steal children,” Dubase said, breaking down in tears.

“She is my only daughter. I am not working, I do not have money to give as a reward. I am really hurt. Please show compassion for me, that is my child.

“She does not bother anyone. We have never received any complaints about her conduct. I would like to ask the community of Gqeberha if they find her to please contact me.”

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that New Brighton detectives were investigating a missing person case.

“Esihle was last seen on June 20. It is unknown where she went or what she was wearing,” Beetge said.

“Apparently she has a boyfriend who is still in school. The police have checked in with him, he knows nothing about her disappearance.”

Anyone with information can contact the investigating detective Captain Msekeli Dangazele on 082-303-1029.

HeraldLIVE