Nelson Mandela Bay becoming EC epicentre with 60% of Covid cases

Nelson Mandela Bay is fast becoming the epicentre of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape with nearly 60% of cases recorded in the province located in the Bay.

The latest statistics from the health department indicate that by Monday, there were 397 new cases in the province — 234 (58.9%) of those in the Bay in the last 24 hours.

Fourteen more deaths were recorded.

Statistics provided by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality indicated that a total of 3,199 people had died by Monday and 58,975 people had recovered.

Active cases in the Bay were concentrated in Kariega (170), Despatch (163), Gelvandale (140) and Lorraine (127).