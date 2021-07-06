Murder trial judgment postponed due to Covid-19 contact

Judgment in the trial of three men accused of killing two alleged rival gangsters was postponed on Tuesday after it emerged in the Gqeberha high court that one of the accused had been in contact with a person with Covid-19.

He had been placed in isolation.

Euwen Bardness, Danielson Darries and Furdo April, all 25, are charged with two counts of murder, six of attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

At the start of their trial in November 2019, all three pleaded not guilty and claimed they had been nowhere near the two scenes where Linton Tobie and Justin Valentine were shot dead within hours of each other on September 23 2017.