Kabega Park police station temporarily closed for decontamination

The Kabega Park police station is temporarily closed to the public after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

In the meantime, the community service centre will be operating from the satellite station in Seaview.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu urged community members to call 082-442-1282 in case of an emergency.

She added that some services would also be operating from the SA Police Service information desk at the Baywest shopping centre between 6am and 6pm until the Kabega Park police station could be reopened.

The station commander, Colonel Tony Nomdoe, can also be contacted on 082-303-0504.

Decontamination will now be done and the station will reopen on July 8 at 6am.

“SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this,” Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE