Gupta Interpol red notices not active yet

SA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) jumped the gun when stating Interpol had issued red notices for the arrest of two Gupta brothers and their wives.

On Tuesday, the directorate had to clarify that the red notices were still under consideration.

This after the ID on Monday said Interpol had issued red notices for Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, Arthi and Chetali, who are wanted for prosecution in SA in connection with alleged fraud and money laundering charges.

“While it is correct red notices have been issued for circulation among law enforcement entities of Interpol member states in respect of four of the eight accused before the Bloemfontein regional court, red notices for the four Gupta family members are still under consideration by the Commission for the Control of Interpol’s Files (CCF),” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

“The CCF is an independent legal body that ensures all personal data processed through Interpol’s channels conforms to the Interpol Constitution, in particular article 3 which ‘prohibits any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character’.”