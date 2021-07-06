Cele tells Zondo he will 'hold further actions' on Zuma arrest unless directed otherwise

In a last-ditch effort to avoid arresting former president Jacob Zuma, the police have written to the Constitutional Court saying they will not enact the order pending the outcome of legal challenges to the apex court’s ruling — unless the court directs them otherwise.

The court last week imposed a 15-month sentence on Zuma for him having defied an order of the court to testify before the state capture inquiry.

BusinessLIVE reported that, in the letter — authored by a state attorney representing police minister Bheki Cele and police chief Gen Khehla Sitole — the pair said the police would “out of respect of the unfolding litigation”, hold their actions on the top court's order to arrest the former president until Zuma’s litigation in the Constitutional Court is finalised — unless directed otherwise by the acting chief justice, Raymond Zondo.

“It is our clients’ view that the pending litigation has a direct impact on the action which they should take in terms of the court order on the basis that the court order has become the subject of litigation in both courts,” reads the letter.

The letter was attached to Zuma’s court papers in the Pietermaritzburg high court, where his urgent application to stay the execution of his arrest is due to be heard on Tuesday.

The concluding paragraph of the letter reads: “We trust you find the above in order and our clients [Cele and Sitole] will be bound by any direction which the honourable court may issue pursuant to our clients’ intention to hold any steps in abeyance as indicated herein.”