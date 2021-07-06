Balloon entrepreneur Bill Harrop takes last flight after losing Covid-19 fight

Balloon pilot Bill Harrop has taken his last ride.

The 81-year-old veteran balloonist, who pioneered hot-air balloon tourism in SA, died on Sunday, just eight days after his wife, Mary.

The couple had been battling Covid-19.

"Sam and I are absolutely devastated to share the tragic news that our dad, our hero gained his angel wings at 1.25pm (SA time) yesterday, July 4," Harrop's daughter, Sarah Bauling, wrote on Facebook.

"This 'storm' came at him with everything it had. He fought hard, he gave it his all, he did not 'stand down' ... but sadly it simply swept him away. Our lives will never be the same."

Bauling said the family was "wrecked, knowing that this world has lost a man who gave so much, laughed so easily and lived every second to the fullest".