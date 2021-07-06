Algoa Park school the latest target of vandals
“An act of pure vandalism.”
That is how the acting principal of Otto Du Plessis High School in Algoa Park described what had occurred at the school after a number of wash basins were damaged and some copper pipes stolen from the bathrooms, leading to a mini flood on the school grounds...
