Why some people without medical aid are being turned away at private vaccination sites

While the private sector has jumped on board to open more Covid-19 vaccines sites across the country, some people are still apparently being turned away at private sites for not having medical aid.

Several social media users have recounted in recent weeks how they saw people being turned away because they did not have medical insurance.

The department of health responded to the concerns, explaining that all citizens, regardless of whether they have insurance or not, will be allocated to the most appropriate vaccination site, whether the site is private or public.

The department will then foot the bill if the person is not on medical aid.

“In accordance with the sales and distribution agreement, the principle has been agreed that the department will reimburse the private sites for the administration of vaccinations to uninsured people, including uninsured walk-ins, provided they are registered on the EVDS [electronic vaccination data system].”