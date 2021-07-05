WATCH | ‘Prison is a death sentence’: Zuma on being jailed and not turning himself over to police

Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday delivered what his foundation called an “address to the nation” after he met with his legal team at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma briefed the press about his thoughts, actions and steps that would be taken going forward.

Last week the Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in prison. On the weekend he was given a reprieve when the apex court agreed to hear his application to rescind its decision.

Zuma said his prison sentence was, in fact, a death sentence as his poor health and the risk of Covid-19 could lead to his demise if jailed.

Thousands of his supporters have made their way to his Nkandla homestead to show support .

