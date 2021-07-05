WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear Bosasa-related evidence

The commission of inquiry into state capture is on Monday hearing evidence related to Bosasa from Pretoria magistrate Desmond Nair.

The commission is expected to also hear evidence from former deputy minister of justice and correctional services Thabang Makwetla.

Bosasa's former boss Gavin Watson was described as a national hero who ought to be honoured for his role in the upliftment and empowerment of the black community.

This was according to businessman Kevin Wakeford, who testified before the commission in May.