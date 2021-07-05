Thuli Madonsela: 'How come those organising rallies are not arrested or held accountable?'

Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela says she is “baffled” that some citizens face arrest for the violation of lockdown regulations, while those organising rallies seemingly escape accountability.

SA is under alert level 4, which bans gatherings of any size due to the surge of Covid-19 infections. Madonsela said the breaking of this regulation at rallies and marches is heightened by some not wearing masks.

Breaking restrictions on gatherings and failing to wear face masks in public could result in a fine of six months' imprisonment.

“Is anyone as baffled as I that those transporting liquor or involved in other lockdown regulations violations are arrested daily. How come those organising rallies, marches and other public events are not arrested or held accountable? Are we becoming an Orwellian #Animalfarm?” Madonsela tweeted.