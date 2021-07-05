Nelson Mandela Bay public facilities trashed by criminals
Barefaced theft and vandalism leave metro with R600m repairs headache
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will have to fork out more than R607m to repair about 70 facilities in the city, all badly vandalised and stripped of anything of value by criminals.
The affected facilities include sports fields, stadiums, public swimming pools, beaches and resorts, libraries and historical monuments...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.