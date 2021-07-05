Nelson Mandela Bay public facilities trashed by criminals

Barefaced theft and vandalism leave metro with R600m repairs headache

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will have to fork out more than R607m to repair about 70 facilities in the city, all badly vandalised and stripped of anything of value by criminals.



The affected facilities include sports fields, stadiums, public swimming pools, beaches and resorts, libraries and historical monuments...